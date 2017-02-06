Donald Trump backing Patriots in Super Bowl? (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reacts as a marching band performs in West Palm Beach, February 5, 2017. — Reuters pic HOUSTON, Feb 6 — Donald Trump is backing serial “winner” Tom Brady to land today’s Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.

The US President has regularly referenced his friendship with Brady, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft in the past.

But he needed to be coaxed into naming the Patriots as favourites for the Super Bowl during an interview with Fox’s Bill O’Reilly which aired hours before kick-off today.

“I’ll say the Patriots will win,” Trump told O’Reilly.

“Shouldn’t be doing those things, but that’s okay.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump described four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Brady as a “winner.”

“They’re going to do very well. Tom is a winner,” Trump said of the Patriots. “The coach is a great coach. I think the other team is fantastic,” said of the Falcons.

“But there’s less pressure on the Patriots because they’ve been there. Once you’ve won, once you’ve done it, and they’ve done it, once you’ve done it, there’s a lot less pressure. But, you know, you have to stick up for your friends, right?” — AFP