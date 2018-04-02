Divided Costa Rica chooses new president

People cast their vote during the presidential election at a polling station in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 1, 2018. — Reuters picSAN JOSE, April 2 — Voters in Costa Rica were deciding yesterday a presidential election that has split the country between an ultra-conservative evangelical preacher who slams gay marriage and a former minister from the center-left ruling party.

The result will determine who rules the small Central American nation of five million people for the next four years.

Pre-vote surveys suggest a neck-and-neck race between Fabricio Alvarado, a right-wing 43-year-old preacher, journalist and singer, and Carlos Alvarado (no relation), a 38-year-old former journalist who was a labor minister in the outgoing government.

Fabricio Alvarado surged from nowhere in the first round of the election held in February, triumphing over a field of 13 candidates by fiercely criticizing gay marriage.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights in January urged recognition of same-sex marriage, setting off a polarizing debate in Costa Rica. The country is both socially conservative and proud of its progressive human rights record.

A ‘photo finish’?

Carlos Alvarado, in contrast, ran on a broad campaign to tackle the priorities identified by his Citizens’ Action Party, which has been in power since 2014 under outgoing President Luis Guillermo Solis.

Those issues include reining in a steadily climbing deficit, boosting education and upholding ecological standards.

In the first round, the preacher won 25 per cent of the ballots against 22 per cent for the former labor minister — both well short of the 40 per cent required to avoid a run-off.

The last pre-election survey in March suggested a very tight election: Fabricio Alvarado was credited with 43 per cent support against 42 per cent for Carlos Alvarado.

As he voted in the capital San Jose, Fabricio Alvarado was greeted with cheering supporters.

“We have reports of a big turnout. We are hoping for an overwhelming result in our favor,” he said.

A woman nearby yelled: “Glory to God, Fabricio, my president.”

A small group of women dressed in replica costumes from the US TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, about a dystopian future in which women are oppressed, turned up to protest against him.

“We are together in protesting against fundamentalism,” said one of them, Gabriela Clark.

As he voted elsewhere in the city alongside heads of parties supporting him, Carlos Alvarado called the election “a beautiful moment.”

Yet many voters said they were not clearly swayed by either candidate.

“I will decide when I get to the polling booth. Neither of the candidates convince me much, but I will vote for somebody,” said Jesus Pena, a 34-year-old turning up to vote in the west of the capital.

“The population still isn’t clear on what development model it wants,” a political analyst from the Latin American Social Sciences Institute, Gustavo Araya, told AFP.

“This is a photo finish. It isn’t statistically clear who will be the victor between these opposing platforms,” he said.

Easter Sunday voting

Some 3.3 million voters were being called to decide the election.

Electoral authorities reported no problems, and fine, sunny weather prevailed.

Polling was taking place on Easter Sunday, at the end of a four-day holiday weekend. Roads back to the capital were choked as many voters drove back home to cast their ballots.

Solis, who is step down as president after his maximum single-term mandate, tried to bridge the divide exposed by the election campaign.

“I am calling, with all respect, for an end to the hateful displays we’ve been seeing on social networks,” he said as he voted.

“Once this is over we have to shake hands,” he said. — AFP