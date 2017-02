Dept of Homeland Security suspends flagging travelers under executive order

People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, February 2, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 4 — The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said today, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.

The Justice Department intends to file an emergency stay of the order at the earliest possible time, the Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said. — Reuters