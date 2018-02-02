Denmark’s Prince Henrik hospitalised with lung infection: palace

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 — Denmark's Prince Henrik, the French-born husband of Queen Margrethe who flew back from Egypt this week to be hospitalised in Copenhagen, is suffering from a lung infection, the palace said today.

Aged 83 and diagnosed in December 2017 with dementia, Henrik was hospitalised on Sunday at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet for “examination of a tumour in his left lung,” the palace said in a statement.

“The tumour is fortunately benign” and the prince was to be transferred to another ward to be treated for a pulmonary infection, it said.

The palace never disclosed the details of the prince’s dementia, saying simply that his illness “involves a deterioration of cognitive abilities”.

Born Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat on June 11, 1934 near Bordeaux, he married Margrethe, then crown princess, in 1967.

Henrik, who retired from public service in January 2016, has often spoken out about his frustration that his royal title of prince was never changed to king when his wife became queen in 1972.

Last year, he announced that he did not want to be buried next to his wife because he was never made her equal in life, thereby breaking with the tradition of burying royal spouses together in Roskilde Cathedral west of Copenhagen.

Henrik and Margrethe have two sons, Crown Prince Frederik, 49, and Prince Joachim, 48. — AFP