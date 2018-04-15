Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

World

Demonstrators flood Barcelona in support of jailed separatist leaders

Sunday April 15, 2018
10:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

An unexpected Destiny’s Child reunion at CoachellaAn unexpected Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella

BN: GE14 candidate list seven days before nominationBN: GE14 candidate list seven days before nomination

The Edit: ‘Letting go’ of stress linked with fewer health issuesThe Edit: ‘Letting go’ of stress linked with fewer health issues

Assad: Western strikes were act of aggression against SyriaAssad: Western strikes were act of aggression against Syria

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A pro-independence supporter waves a Catalan separatist flag, known as ‘Estelada’, during a demonstration in Barcelona April 15, 2018. — Reuters picA pro-independence supporter waves a Catalan separatist flag, known as ‘Estelada’, during a demonstration in Barcelona April 15, 2018. — Reuters picBARCELONA, April 15 — Hundreds of thousands of Catalan independence supporters flooded the streets of Barcelona today calling for the release of jailed separatist leaders after a supreme court ruling frustrated their latest attempt to elect a regional leader.

Around 350,000 demonstrators clogged several main city arteries waving flags and wearing yellow in support of separatist leaders jailed for their role in the region’s banned drive to split from Spain last year.

Among the politicians facing charges of rebellion is Jordi Sanchez, the latest candidate put forward by Catalan lawmakers to become leader of the region.

Supreme court judge Pablo Llarena refused last week to release him from jail and he faces up to 25 years on charges of rebellion, marking the latest of four unsuccessful attempts to elect a new leader.

If a new leader is not named before the end of May, Catalonia will be forced to call another election. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram