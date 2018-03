Democrat claims victory in Pennsylvania election for US House

Supporters of US Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018. — Reuters picCANONSBURG, March 14 — Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat, claimed victory in today’s election for a US House of Representatives seat in Pennsylvania that is seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s performance and a litmus test for midterm elections in November.

“It took a little longer than we thought but we did it. You did it,” Lamb told cheering supporters as results showed him ahead of Republican rival Rick Saccone by a fraction of a percentage point. — Reuters