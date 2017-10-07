Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall found, say Danish police

Saturday October 7, 2017
Tools

A photo of Swedish journalist Kim Wall who was aboard a submarine ‘UC3 Nautilus’ before it sank. — TT News Agency/ Tom Wall handout via Reuters A photo of Swedish journalist Kim Wall who was aboard a submarine ‘UC3 Nautilus’ before it sank. — TT News Agency/ Tom Wall handout via Reuters COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 — Danish police said today they have found the decapitated head and two legs belonging Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who vanished after interviewing a Danish inventor aboard his homemade submarine.

Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen told reporters police had found one bag with her missing clothes, and another bag containing her head and legs. “Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall,” Jensen said.

Wall’s headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21. Submarine inventor Peter Madsen has been accused of her death. — AFP

