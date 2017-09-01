Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 33 (VIDEO)

A rescue worker searches for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai September 1, 2017. — Reuters picMUMBAI, Sept 1 — Rescuers in India's financial capital sifted rubble today in a desperate search for survivors of the collapse of an 117-year-old condemned building, as the toll from the disaster rose to 33.

There was no reliable estimate of those still missing in the second such collapse in a little over a month, which came as Mumbai recovered from two days of floods brought by heavy monsoon rains.

A total of 46 people have been pulled from the rubble since the collapse early yesterday morning, 33 of whom have been declared dead, the chief fire official said.

"Rescue operations are continuing," said PS Rahangdale, adding that 14 fire and rescue officials had been injured in the effort. "Fire engines, rescue vans and ambulances are still at the site."

Police have yet to determine what caused the crumbling of the building in a densely-populated area of the city, many of whose residents had stayed on even after authorities declared it unsafe in 2011.

People had been reluctant to leave because they had not received details of alternative housing, some residents of the area said. — Reuters