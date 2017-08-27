Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Death toll from Spain attacks rises to 16, local officials say

Sunday August 27, 2017
06:55 PM GMT+8

A woman displays a candle next to first flowers and a message to the victims on August 18, 2017, on the spot where a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 16 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla boulevard in Barcelona. — AFP picA woman displays a candle next to first flowers and a message to the victims on August 18, 2017, on the spot where a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 16 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla boulevard in Barcelona. — AFP picMADRID, Aug 27 — The number of people killed in twin vehicle attacks in Spain last week rose to 16 today, local authorities in Barcelona said.

“This morning a 51-year-old German woman died after being treated in a critical condition in hospital,” said a statement from the region’s civil defence.

The attacks on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona and in the seaside resort of Cambrils left around 120 wounded.

The woman who died today was hurt when a man ploughed a van through crowds of tourists on Spain’s most famous street on August 17 — an attack that was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Hours later, a car sped into Cambrils some 120 kilometres (75 miles) south, hitting people before crashing into a police vehicle.

The five occupants of the Audi A3 jumped out and went on a stabbing spree, killing a woman, before they were shot dead by police. — AFP

