Deadly twin suicide attack hits Damascus police station

Men and Syrian Army members inspect a damaged site after a suicide and car bomb attack in south Damascus in this file picture. Damascus was hit by twin suicide bombings today. — Handout by SANA via ReutersBEIRUT, Oct 2 — Two suicide bombers attacked a police station in the Syrian capital Damascus today, killing a number of civilians and policemen, state television said, citing the interior ministry.

The pro-Damascus al-Mayadeen TV channel said four militants carried out the attack, killing more than 10 people.

Sate media said earlier that a “terrorist explosion” struck the al-Midan neighbourhood in Damascus. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. — Reuters