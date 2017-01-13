Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 2:54 pm GMT+8

Cyclist killed as bus rams through road divider in Singapore

Friday January 13, 2017
12:24 PM GMT+8

Screenshot taken from a car's dashcam video shows a private bus after it had crashed through a road divider along Pioneer Road North, Jan 12, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Tony NgScreenshot taken from a car's dashcam video shows a private bus after it had crashed through a road divider along Pioneer Road North, Jan 12, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Tony Ng

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 — A private bus driver was arrested after he had crashed his bus through a road divider along Pioneer Road North yesterday evening, resulting in the death of a female cyclist.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which happened along the route near Nanyang Crescent, at 6.01pm.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced the 47-year-old Chinese cyclist dead on arrival, while a 53-year-old Malay man was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police added that the 29-year-old male bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act in the accident which also involved four cars and a lorry.

Dashcam footage shared on Facebook by drivers who witnessed the accident show the bus mounting a kerb as it was exiting a slip road at some speed, before hitting the cyclist who had stopped in front of a zebra crossing.

The bus continued barreling towards the road divider, knocking down a few trees in the process.

Police said that investigations are still ongoing. — TODAY 

