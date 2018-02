Cuba state media: Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide (VIDEO)

HAVANA, Feb 2 — The eldest son of the late Cuban president Fidel Castro committed suicide today, state media reported.

“Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been treated by a group of doctors for several months due to deep depression, took his life this morning,” Cuba’s official newspaper Granma reported. — AFP

In this file photo taken on January 28, 2008 Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of Cuban ailing president Fidel Castro, attends a meeting in Havana. Fidel Castro's eldest son committed suicide: Cuba state media on February 1, 2018. — AFP pic