Croatia conservatives protest women’s rights treaty

A nun joins opponents of a treaty safeguarding women, backed by the Roman Catholic Church, protest against its ratification arguing it is imposing what they call a 'gender ideology' in the southern town Split on April 12, 2018. — AFP picZAGREB, April 13 — Several thousand Church-backed Croatian conservatives protested yesterday against the ratification of a treaty safeguarding women, on the eve of the parliamentary vote over the issue that has split the country.

Some 15,000 people, according to local media estimates, gathered in the country’s second largest city of Split, on the Adriatic coast, to protest the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention.

The so-called Istanbul Convention is the world’s first binding instrument to prevent and combat violence against women, from marital rape to female genital mutilation.

“I had enough of fraud... to impose the ratification of the Istanbul convention which is harmful for the Croatian people,” Ivana Haberle of the organisers told that crowd.

“Delusion!” read a caption under a photo of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic carried by protestors who gathered by Split’s waterfront, many of them waving Croatian flags.

The demonstrators slammed Plenkovic and his conservative government arguing it was imposing the convention that promotes what they call a “gender ideology” that undermines traditional family and Christian values.

The issue has also split the ruling HDZ party.

In past weeks, Croatia’s powerful Catholic Church has launched a campaign against ratification.

Bishops urged MPs not to vote for ratification of the convention which they labelled a “heresy.”

It was the second protest against the treaty after some 10,000 people marched through the capital Zagreb last month.

During the protest in Split, chanting of Croatia’s World War II pro-Nazi regime salute could have been heard, local media reported.

Nearly 90 per cent of Croatia’s 4.2 million people are Catholics and the Church plays an important role in society.

The convention, agreed in 2011, has so far been ratified by 28 countries, including 17 European Union member states.

The Balkan nation became the EU’s newest member in 2013. — AFP