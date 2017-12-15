Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Court: Belgian trial of Paris attacker Abdeslam postponed

Friday December 15, 2017
11:24 PM GMT+8

The Belgian trial of one of the suspects behind the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris has been postponed, a Brussels court said. — Reuters pic The Belgian trial of one of the suspects behind the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris has been postponed, a Brussels court said. — Reuters pic BRUSSELS, Dec 15 — The Belgian trial of one of the suspects behind the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris has been postponed, a Brussels court said.

French national Salah Abdeslam fled to Belgium after the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, hiding from police for months before being detained. Days after his arrest Brussels was hit by another deadly militant attack.

He is standing trial in Belgium over his involvement in a shootout with police in the days leading up to his arrest.

Abdeslam, initially set to stand trial on Monday, has appointed a new lawyer who had asked for more time to prepare his case.

The court will set a new date for his trial on Monday. — Reuters

