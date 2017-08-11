Couple in viral video abusing old man at Singapore hawker centre fined S$2.70

Tay Puay Leng (left) and Chow Chuin Tee, the couple who caused a scene at Toa Payoh hawker centre, arriving at the State Courts on June 15, 2017. — Picture by Robin Choo/TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 11 — The couple seen in a viral video insulting and abusing an elderly man were fined S$2,700 (RM8,500) today after admitting to their offences which took place at a Toa Payoh hawker centre in April.

Chow Chuin Yee, 45, was fined S$1,500 for one count of causing public nuisance and another count of using criminal force on Ng Ai Hua, 76.

Tay Puay Leng, 38, was slapped with a S$1,200 fine for one count of harassment.

The court heard that on the evening of April 21, the couple had gone to the hawker centre at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 for dinner. A dispute arose when Tay refused to share the table — which can seat five — with Ng, who had approached Tay’s table carrying his dinner.

While arguing, Tay used vulgarities and insulting language at Ng. She also called Chow, who was away buying his dinner, for help.

When Chow arrived, the court heard that he barged into Ng's back forcefully, before engaging in a dispute with the latter. To break his fall, Ng held onto the table in front of him.

Ng had left to sit at another table following the dispute, and after that, a member of the public who had witnessed the altercation approached Chow and told him he should not have pushed Ng.

Chow reacted angrily, pushing some bowls and plates off the table onto the ground.

The couple’s behaviour, caught on video by a bystander, went viral after it was posted on Facebook and triggered an uproar online. An online petition calling for civil action against the couple gathered over 8,000 signatures.

For using criminal force on Ng, Chow could have been jailed for up to three months, and/or fined up to S$1,500.

He could also have been jailed up to five months, and/or fined up to S$5,000 for causing a ruckus.

For harassing Ng with abusive language, Tay could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to S$5,000, or both. — TODAY