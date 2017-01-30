Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 7:51 am GMT+8

Corker: Trump immigration order poorly implemented (VIDEO)

Monday January 30, 2017
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 — Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations committee, said yesterday that President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigration had been “poorly implemented”, particularly for green card holders.

“We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders,” Corker said in a statement.

“The administration should immediately make appropriate revisions, and it is my hope that following a thorough review and implementation of security enhancements that many of these programs will be improved and reinstated,” he said. — Reuters

A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

