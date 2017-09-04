Colombia government, ELN rebels agree to ceasefire

Rebels of the National Liberation Army (ELN) hold a banner in the northwestern jungles in Colombia, August 30, 2017. — Reuters picQUITO, Sept 4 — Colombia’s government and the ELN, the country’s last active guerrilla group, have agreed to a ceasefire after months of talks, both sides announced today.

It was a major step toward a complete end to Latin America’s longest-running civil conflict, and comes on the eve of a visit by Pope Francis to Colombia.

“Yes, it was possible,” the National Liberation Army (ELN) delegation said in a tweet announcing the deal in the Ecuadoran capital Quito, which has hosted the latest round of talks since February.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said in a televised address that the ceasefire would come into effect on October 1, and be renewed according to progress on outstanding details still to be thrashed out with the leftist rebels.

“It will come into effect on October 1, initially for 102 days, that is to say until January 12 of next year,” Santos said.

The deal will be renewed as long as progress continues to be made in ongoing negotiations, he added.

Colombia’s biggest rebel force, the FARC, disarmed last month under a peace deal with the government to end more than half a century of civil conflict.

Santos now wants a deal with the ELN to seal a “complete peace.”

The FARC and ELN formed in 1964 to fight for land rights and protection of poor rural communities.

The conflict drew in leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitary groups and state forces.

It left 260,000 people confirmed dead, more than 60,000 missing and seven million displaced.

Officials say remnants of right-wing paramilitary groups are still fighting the ELN for control of the drug trade.

The Colombian government and the ELN had discussed the possibility of agreeing to a temporary ceasefire before the arrival of the pope, who begins a four-day visit to Colombia on Wednesday.

“The visit of Pope Francis should provide extra motivation to speed up the search for an agreement,” the group said on another of its Twitter accounts.

An accord, above all, would aim to help those suffering from the “unfortunate consequences of the conflict,” it said. — AFP