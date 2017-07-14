Collapsed highway main contractor recently fined for safety lapses

The collapsed section of the viaduct at Upper Changi Road East near the junction of the Pan-Island Expressway. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, July 14 — The main contractor for the Upper Changi Road East highway structure which collapsed today had earlier in the week been convicted and fined for separate workplace safety lapses and the death of a worker in 2015.

On Tuesday, Or Kim Peow (OKP) Contractors and its safety coordinator and site supervisor Victor Tan Kok Peng were fined S$250,000 (RM777,906) and S$12,000 respectively for a workplace accident on Sept 22, 2015.

Four workers fell 6.4m to the ground when the section of the working platform they were standing on under Yio Chu Kang Flyover dislodged. One worker died and the remaining three suffered factures and contusions.

OKP was charged with failing to take adequate safety measures to ensure that the working platform was safe for use. Tan was separately charged with performing a negligent act by assigning workers who had not been adequately trained and briefed on the Professional Engineer's deign to erect the working platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, MOM's director of Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate Chan Yew Kwong said: “This is a clear case of a company that does not take workplace safety seriously. As an approved scaffold contractor, the company did not have trained scaffold erectors to assemble the standing platform, nor were the workers under the immediate supervision of a scaffold supervisor.

“MOM will not hesitate to take punitive actions on companies and individuals who knowingly put workers at risk. There is no excuse for companies who fail to take ownership of workplace safety.”

The company had been engaged to expand the Central Expressway, Tampines Expressway and Seletar Expressway interchange, which included structural, piping and finishing works for the flyover.— TODAY