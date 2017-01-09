Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Clinton will never run for office again, says confidante

Monday January 9, 2017
08:08 AM GMT+8

Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a ceremony to unveil a portrait honouring retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 8, 2016. — Reuter picHillary Clinton delivers remarks at a ceremony to unveil a portrait honouring retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 8, 2016. — Reuter picWASHINGTON, Jan 9 — Hillary Clinton will never run for office again after losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump in November after the most divisive campaign in memory, a confidante of the Democrat said yesterday.

“I think she’s going to figure out ways to help kids and families,” Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a Democratic Party-connected think-tank told CNN. “That’s been what she’s been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years.”

“But I don’t expect her to ever run for any elected office again,” she added.

Tanden was reacting to a New York Times article speculating about whether Clinton would run for New York mayor against the incumbent Bill de Blasio, her former campaign chief.

“I don’t expect her to run for this and I don’t expect her to run for other office,” Tanden said, without giving more specifics about the 69-year-old former secretary of state’s plans.

“I think her job is to — what she’s thinking about right now is how to help those kids and families as she has her whole life.”

However, Clinton hasn’t completely withdrawn from the public life since her defeat on November 8.

She has taken part in two public events and fired off a few tweets.

She’s expected at the State Department tomorrow for the unveiling of an exhibition hall named after her.

Her office has also said she would attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20th with her husband, former president Bill Clinton. — AFP

