World

Christmas moonshine kills 23 in Pakistan town, says police

Tuesday December 27, 2016
06:25 PM GMT+8

Deaths from tainted liquor occur periodically in Muslim-majority Pakistan. — AFPDeaths from tainted liquor occur periodically in Muslim-majority Pakistan. — AFPLAHORE, Dec 27 — A toxic homemade Christmas liquor killed at least 23 people, mostly from Pakistan’s Christian minority community, and made dozens sick, police said today.

At least 45 people were treated for poisoning after drinking the moonshine in the town of Toba Tek Singh, Punjab province, about 315 km south of Islamabad.

“The maker and supplier of the toxic liquor is also included among the dead,” senior police official Bilal Kamyana told Reuters. “The maker prepared liquor at home and sold it in polythene bags for 500 rupees (RM21.40) each.”

Deaths from tainted liquor, often home-brewed, occur periodically in Muslim-majority Pakistan, often around religious festivals. In March, at least 40 people, mostly Hindus, died after drinking toxic liquor days ahead of the festival of Holi.

It is illegal for Muslims to buy or consume alcohol in the country, and minorities need permits to buy it in restricted quantities.

Christians make up about 1.6 percent of Pakistan’s 190 million people, with most living in Punjab. — Reuters

