Chinese state media: US government shutdown exposes ‘chronic flaws’

Sunday January 21, 2018
11:56 AM GMT+8

US Capitol is seen shortly after beginning of the Government shutdown in Washington January 20, 2018. — Reuters picUS Capitol is seen shortly after beginning of the Government shutdown in Washington January 20, 2018. — Reuters picBEIJING, Jan 21 — China’s official news agency said in a commentary today that the shutdown of the US government exposed “chronic flaws” in the US political system.

Funding for federal agencies ran out at midnight on Friday in Washington after lawmakers failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill.

“What’s so ironic is that it came on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidency on Saturday, a slap in the face for the leadership in Washington,” China’s Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary by Xinhua writer Liu Chang.

The commentary said that the Trump administration had “backtracked” on policies supported by his predecessor, Barack Obama, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and US participation in the Paris climate agreement.

“If there was any legacy that has survived the transfer of power, it was the spirit of non-cooperation across party lines,” the Xinhua commentary said.

While Xinhua commentaries are not official statements, they offer a reflection of Beijing’s thinking.

“The Western democratic system is hailed by the developed world as near perfect and the most superior political system to run a country,” it said.

“However, what’s happening in the United States today will make more people worldwide reflect on the viability and legitimacy of such a chaotic political system,” it said.

At a twice-a-decade congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in October, President Xi Jinping was anointed for a second term as party chief, strengthening his grip on power. — Reuters

