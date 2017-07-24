Chinese jets intercept US surveillance plane

China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, in this handout photo taken and released by the Japan Coast Guard August 8, 2013. — file picWASHINGTON, July 24 — Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea over the weekend, with one coming within about 91 metres of the American aircraft, two US officials told Reuters today.

The officials said initial reports showed one of the Chinese J-10 aircraft came close to the US EP-3 plane yesterday, causing the American aircraft to change direction. The persons spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

One of the officials said the Chinese jet was armed and the incident took place 148km from the Chinese city of Qingdao.

Incidents such as yesterday’s intercept are not uncommon.

In May, two Chinese SU-30 aircraft intercepted a US aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international air space over the East China Sea.

China is deeply suspicious of any US military activity around its coastline. — Reuters