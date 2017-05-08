Last updated Monday, May 08, 2017 1:37 pm GMT+8

China’s Xi congratulates Macron on French election win (VIDEO)

Monday May 8, 2017
BEIJING, May 8 — Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Emmanuel Macron today for winning France’s presidential election and said China was willing to further ties between the two UN Security Council permanent members, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi said China was willing to work with France to push the close and comprehensive Sino-French strategic partnership to a higher level, according to Xinhua, China’s official news agency.

Macron was elected yesterday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. — Reuters

Patrons of Bar Tabac watch French President-elect Emmanuel Macron deliver a speech while they eat in New York, May 7, 2017. — Reuters picPatrons of Bar Tabac watch French President-elect Emmanuel Macron deliver a speech while they eat in New York, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

