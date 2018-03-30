Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ sentenced to death

Friday March 30, 2018
11:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Grief and rage at funeral for police shooting victimGrief and rage at funeral for police shooting victim

Man City bear down on title as EPL roars back into actionMan City bear down on title as EPL roars back into action

The Edit: Iraq’s first cat hotelThe Edit: Iraq’s first cat hotel

The Edit: ‘The Crown’ finds its new Prince PhilipThe Edit: ‘The Crown’ finds its new Prince Philip

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Policemen stand guard outside a court in Beijing August 28, 2013. — Reuters picPolicemen stand guard outside a court in Beijing August 28, 2013. — Reuters picBEIJING, March 30 — A Chinese court sentenced a 54-year-old man dubbed the country’s “Jack the Ripper” to death this morning for the rape and murder of 11 women and girls over the course of 14 years, state television reported.

Gao Chengyong, 54, was tried for multiple counts of homicide, rape, robbery and mutilation of corpses, according to the state television’s English channel.

He admitted to killing the 11 people between 1988 and 2002 in northwest China’s Baiyin city in Gansu Province and Baotou city in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, the report said.

The youngest of the victims was eight years old.

Gao was arrested in August 2016 at his own grocery store following a DNA test stemming from an unrelated crime committed by one of his relatives, state TV said, ending a 28-year search. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram