World

China wants a divided Korean peninsula, expert says (VIDEO)

Saturday April 29, 2017
06:37 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, April 29 — Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses rising tension between the US and North Korea.

He speaks with Tom Keene and Guy Johnson on ‘Bloomberg Surveillance.’ — Bloomberg

Richard Haass speaks to Bloomberg about the tensions between the US and North Korea.— Bloomberg picRichard Haass speaks to Bloomberg about the tensions between the US and North Korea.— Bloomberg pic

