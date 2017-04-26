China urges withdrawal of US Thaad system in S.Korea

South Korean Army K1A1 and US Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a US-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 26 — China said today it had expressed serious concern to Washington and Seoul after the US military started moving parts of its controversial Thaad anti-missile defence system to a deployment site in South Korea.

Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China urged the US and South Korea to withdraw the system.

Seoul and Washington say the sole purpose of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system is to defend against North Korean missiles, but China is concerned the system’s powerful radar can penetrate its territory and undermine its security and has repeatedly expressed opposition to it. — Reuters