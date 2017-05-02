Last updated -- GMT+8

China reiterates opposition to Thaad anti-missile system in South Korea

Tuesday May 2, 2017
05:28 PM GMT+8

Beijing argues Thaad's radar could be used to spy on China. — Reuters picBeijing argues Thaad's radar could be used to spy on China. — Reuters picBEIJING, May 2 —  China today reiterated its opposition to the deployment of the US Thaad anti-missile defence system in South Korea and urged it to be stopped immediately.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system has reached an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean missiles, US officials said today, forging ahead with its deployment despite China’s objections.

“We will resolutely take necessary measures to defend our interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing, without elaborating.

Beijing argues Thaad’s radar could be used to spy into its territory, despite assurances from Washington that Thaad is purely defensive.

US President Donald Trump has urged China to do more to rein in its neighbour’s nuclear and missile programmes and recently has been full of praise of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts.

The North is technically still at war with the South after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty, and regularly threatens to destroy the United States, Japan and South Korea. — Reuters

