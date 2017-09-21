China reiterates calls for South Korea to remove Thaad

South Korean policemen and soldiers stand guard at a golf course owned by Lotte, where the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, March 1, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, Sept 21 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated to his South Korean counterpart Beijing's demand for the removal of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) anti-missile system, state news agency Xinhua said this morning.

Wang made the comments during a meeting with Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering in New York yesterday, it added.

South Korea and the United States say Thaad is needed to defend against the threat of North Korea, but China says it will do nothing to reduce tension and its powerful radar system threatens the country's security. — Reuters