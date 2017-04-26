Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:32 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

China launches first domestically-built aircraft carrier

Wednesday April 26, 2017
10:07 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Perform, eat or just chill at Kuching’s Sanjuro CafePerform, eat or just chill at Kuching’s Sanjuro Cafe

Couple who abused elderly man at Singapore food centre arrestedCouple who abused elderly man at Singapore food centre arrested

Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry to the fore in ‘game of the season’Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry to the fore in ‘game of the season’

The Edit: Saudi novelist wins prize for Arab fictionThe Edit: Saudi novelist wins prize for Arab fiction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chinese People's Liberation Army navy soldiers stand on a decommissioned destroyer in an aircraft carrier theme park during a celebration event on China's Navy Day at Binhai New Area, Tianjin, China, April 23, 2017. — Reuters picChinese People's Liberation Army navy soldiers stand on a decommissioned destroyer in an aircraft carrier theme park during a celebration event on China's Navy Day at Binhai New Area, Tianjin, China, April 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 26 — China today launched its first domestically built aircraft carrier, which will join an existing one bought second-hand from the Ukraine, amid rising tensions over North Korea and worries about Beijing’s assertiveness in the South China Sea.

State media said the carrier, designed in China and built in the northeast port of Dalian, is not expected to enter service until 2020.

The announcement by the official Xinhua news agency had been well-flagged as foreign military analysts and Chinese media have for months published satellite images, photographs and news stories about the second carrier’s development.

China confirmed its existence in late 2015.

Its launch follows China’s celebration on Sunday of the 68th birthday of the founding of the Chinese navy, and it comes amid renewed tensions between North Korea and the United States over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline