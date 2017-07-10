Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

China floods leave scores dead, displace 1.6 million

Monday July 10, 2017
04:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

One dead after oil tanker explodes outside Bintulu hospitalOne dead after oil tanker explodes outside Bintulu hospital

The Edit: Tesla Model 3 goes into productionThe Edit: Tesla Model 3 goes into production

The Edit: Goldfish breathe life into art exhibitThe Edit: Goldfish breathe life into art exhibit

The Edit: HK TV icon dies at 63The Edit: HK TV icon dies at 63

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Central and southern China have been hit by a deluge since last month. — Reuters picCentral and southern China have been hit by a deluge since last month. — Reuters picBEIJING, July 10 — Floods and landslides have killed scores of people in China’s central Hunan province as two weeks of torrential rains forced 1.6 million to flee, authorities said today.

Some 53,000 homes have collapsed while nearly 350,000 others were seriously or partially damaged after 11 straight days of rain, according to Tang Biyu, deputy director of Hunan’s civil affairs department.

At least 63 people were killed by landslides, the flow of debris or the collapse of homes, while 20 more are missing, Tang said in a statement, which put the damage bill at US$5.6 billion (RM24.06 billion).

Central and southern China have been hit by a deluge since last month.

Authorities in the southern region of Guangxi last week reported that two dozen people had been killed or gone missing due to flooding, which also damaged thousands of houses.

In late June, a massive landslide buried a village in southwest Sichuan province, killing at least 10 and leaving 73 more missing. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline