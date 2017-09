China calls for restraint over North Korea tensions (VIDEO)

BEIJING, Sept 25 — China said this morning that it hoped all sides would exercise restraint over North Korea, after US President Donald Trump warned the North’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong-un “won’t be around much longer”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. — Reuters

Passersby walk past a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. — Reuters pic