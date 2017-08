China calls for restraint after N.Korea missile launch over Japan (VIDEO)

BEIJING, Aug 29 — China today called for restraint from all sides after North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and landed in waters off the northern region of Hokkaido.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing. — Reuters

South Korean soldiers take part in a military drill which held as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in Yongin, South Korea August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic