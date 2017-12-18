Chile’s Guillier concedes presidency to Pinera

Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier gives a speech to concede defeat after Chile's presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, December 17, 2017. — Reuters pic SANTIAGO, Dec 18 — Centre-left presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier conceded the Chilean presidency to billionaire conservative Sebastian Pinera this morning, as Chile followed other South American nations making a political turn to the right.

With 96.31 per cent of votes counted in the world’s top copper producer, former president and market favorite Pinera had won 54.57 per cent of ballots, according to electoral agency Servel. Guillier had 45.43 per cent.

Guillier recognised a “harsh defeat” but urged Pinera to continue with outgoing center-left President Michelle Bachelet’s reforms. — Reuters