Chile ablaze: 44 fires burning, dozens out of control (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO, Jan 24 — Dozens of fires are burning out of control in Chile, prompting calls for international aid to combat the worst forest fires the country has seen in years.

Chile President Michelle Bachelet says: “We are facing the biggest forest disaster in our history. The largest fire in a surface, which is more than 20 times worse than last year, with 44 active fires, affecting seven regions of the country.”

The country last week declared a state-of-emergency, with nearly 123,000 acres burned.

Fire is seen along a road at the town of Hualane during a big forest fire, on the outskirts of the Curico city, south of Chile January 21, 2017. — Reuters picStrong winds and a heat wave have fuelled the flames.

Residents in the city of Cauquenes were seen trying to save what they could.

Forestry officials say the fires were started by humans but they could not determine whether the fires were set intentionally. — Reuters