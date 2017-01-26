Chicago mayor welcomes federal help, but not troops

Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel attends an opening ceremony for the Yelp Inc offices in Chicago, March 5, 2015. — Reuters picCHICAGO, Jan 26 — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said yesterday that he would welcome federal law enforcement help to deal with a spiking murder rate, in response to a tweet from US President Donald Trump promising to “send in the feds.”

But he strongly rejected the notion that Trump might employ the National Guard.

Political leaders in Chicago were abuzz over the president’s tweet promising to act if the city cannot “fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on.”

Chicago has struggled with a soaring murder rate and rampant shootings. Last year, there were more than 750 murders and 3,500 shootings, and this January has proven deadlier than last.

“The president has offered, and repeated, that he wants to offer federal help as it relates to public safety. I’m going to take him up on that offer,” said Emanuel, a prominent Democrat who was former president Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff.

The mayor said he had spoken as recently as last week with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Vice President Mike Pence.

“What we do agree is in using federal law enforcement resources to help and support local law enforcement,” Emanuel said at a news conference.

But the president’s “send in the feds” comment prompted speculation among some that the National Guard could be called upon to help police the city, a notion the mayor rejected.

“I’m against it, straight up,” Emanuel said. “It’s antithetical to the spirit of what community policing is.”

Dialogue with Chicago mayor

At the White House, press secretary Sean Spicer said the president was suggesting various forms of aid to Chicago to help it better enforce the law, “either through the US Attorney’s office or other means that will ensure that the people of Chicago have the resources to feel safe.”

“I think up next we’ll get a dialogue started with Mayor Emanuel and figure out what a path forward can be so that we get—we come up with a plan that can keep the people of Chicago safe and help ease the problem there,” Spicer said.

But the president’s tweet rankled city leaders, some of whom expressed dismay over Trump’s penchant to address complex issues via Twitter’s 140-character dispatches.

“I don’t understand this gentleman,” said Danny Solis, a member of the city council. “I think he’s a little bit loco. I’m hoping that his Republican party educates him on a process of being president, and being a world leader that he now has become.”

Chicago leaders were also defiant of Trump’s executive order yesterday — one of two concerning immigration — which would withdraw federal funds, where legally possible, from so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Chicago is one of 200 local jurisdictions nationwide that limit cooperation with federal authorities in their efforts to detain and deport immigrants.

“I want to be clear, we’re gonna stay a sanctuary city,” Emanuel said.

He added that younger people—so-called Dreamers who were brought to the United States as children but do not have papers and are currently in limbo over their legal status, are most in need of support.

“We have to hold our own and fight back. We can’t give in,” said Solis, who is of Mexican ancestry.

“This is about human lives.” — AFP