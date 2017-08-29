Chemical leak warning issued near Houston, Texas (VIDEO)

HOUSTON, Aug 29 — Texas authorities this morning issued a chemical leak warning in the La Porte and Shoreacres regions of the state, advising citizens to remain sheltered and turn off air conditioning.

La Porte and Shoreacres are about 40km from downtown Houston which is seeing catastrophic flooding from Harvey, the most powerful hurricane in more than 50 years to hit the state.

The La Porte Fire Department was working on a leak from a pipeline in the area and La Porte was sheltered in place for the northeast section of the city, Harris County Homeland security and Emergency Management said on its website. — Reuters

A damaged oil tank near Seadrift. — Reuters pic