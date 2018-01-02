Ceiling collapses at Resorts World Sentosa casino, three injured

A ceiling collapsed at the Resorts World Sentosa casino and at least three people were injured. ― Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 2 ― At least three people were injured when a ceiling collapsed at Resorts World Sentosa this morning, Channel NewsAsia reported.

Quoting the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the report said two people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital conscious, while one was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Those hurt had head injuries, abrasions and cuts, SCDF said, adding that they were alerted to the incident at 10.13am.

Channel NewsAsia reported that a ceiling board collapsed during repair works on the ceiling in the casino and those injured were workers doing the repairs. ― Bernama