Ceasefire agreed at Lebanese-Syrian border

Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. — Reuters picBEIRUT, July 27 — A ceasefire took effect this morning in a mountainous area of the Lebanese-Syrian border near the Lebanese town of Arsal, where Hezbollah has been fighting jihadist militants since last week, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported on its website.

The report cited a military news service run by the group.

It said the ceasefire in the Juroud Arsal area, which was also reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, took effect at 6am and halted fighting on all fronts. — Reuters