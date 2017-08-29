Causeway congestion expected over long Singapore weekend

Travellers are also reminded to check and ensure that they are using their own passports with a remaining validity period of six months or more before setting off on their journey. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Travellers going across the Causeway and the Second Link during the coming Hari Raya Haji long weekend, as well as the school holidays between September 4 and September 10, should expect traffic delays on the Causeway, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

The ICA said the BioScreen system that has been implemented at the passenger halls of the land checkpoints to capture the thumbprints of travellers may result in traffic build-up, “especially when a large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time”.

Travellers are also reminded to check and ensure that they are using their own passports with a remaining validity period of six months or more before setting off on their journey.

The ICA said that there have been “instances of Singaporeans presenting wrong passports or passports which have been reported lost for immigration clearance”.

Such cases will lead to delays and cause inconvenience to the travelers, it added.

These passports will be cancelled by the ICA and any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act.

Anyone caught may be punished by a maximum fine of S$10,000 (RM31,499) or jail of up to 10 years.

The ICA said that passports that have been recovered must be surrendered to it within 14 days to prevent abuse by persons with ill-intent. Failure to surrender the recovered passport is an offence under the Passports Regulations and may be punished by a maximum fine of S$3,000 or jail of up to 2 years, or both.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation — via the Land Transport Authority’s Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System — at both land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

The ICA said it will “continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security”. — TODAY