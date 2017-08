Catalan emergency services request metro, train stations be closed after van crash

Las Ramblas, a popular street in Barcelona, Spain. — Susan Keith/The New York Times picBARCELONA, August 17 — Catalan emergency services said on Wednesday after a van crash in Barcelona that they had requested that metro and train stations be closed in the area close to the Las Ramblas avenue in the city centre.

Local police said that a van had mowed down dozens of people in the busy tourist area, injuring several of them. — Reuters