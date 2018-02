Car slams into pedestrians in Shanghai, 18 hurt

A policeman rides a two-wheeled Segway-type electric vehicle as he patrols Tiananmen Square in Beijing. AFP-Relaxnews suppliedSHANGHAI, Feb 2 — A car drove onto a crowded pavement and ploughed into pedestrians in a busy area of central Shanghai this morning, injuring at least 18 people including three seriously, city authorities said.

A brief official announcement said the incident occurred around 9am when crowds of people would have been on their way to work.

It said the cause of the accident was under investigation. — AFP