Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017

World

Three dead, several injured as car ploughs into pedestrians

Friday January 20, 2017
11:50 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
January 20, 2017
12:34 PM GMT+8

Tools

Members of the public watch as police and emergency services attend to an injured person after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. — Reuters picMembers of the public watch as police and emergency services attend to an injured person after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 20 — Three people died and 20 others were injured today when a car ploughed into pedestrians in the heart of the Australian city of Melbourne, police said.

A man deliberately drove his car into people at the Bourke Street mall, but the incident was not terror related, Victoria Police’s Acting Commander Stuart Bateson told reporters.

“I can confirm that we believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro region.

“We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage,” he added. — AFP  

