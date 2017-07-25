Car catches fire along Singapore’s Central Expressway

A screengrab from a video shows a personnel fighting the flames after a car caught fire along the CTE. — Picture by Huang Yiting's Facebook pageSINGAPORE, July 25 — A passenger car caught fire along the Central Expressway (CTE), just after the Pan-Island Expressway exit, towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) yesterday evening during rush hour, as netizens started posting videos and images of the fiery incident on social media.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it had received the call about the incident at 6.31pm and sent one fire engine, a Red Rhino and two Fire Bikes. Personnel extinguished the fire using one water jet, three compressed air foam backpacks and two fire extinguishers.

No one was hurt, the SCDF added.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted a warning about the incident at 6.39pm, which said it was causing congestion on the expressway until the Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 exit, and advised motorists to avoid Lanes 3 and 4.

The LTA later updated its tweet saying that the congestion was now until the Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 exit, and that motorists should avoid Lane 4.

Later, at 7.30pm, it revised its tweet saying that the congestion was until the Braddell Road/Lorong Chuan exit. — TODAY