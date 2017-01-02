Canadian killed in Istanbul attack, says Trudeau

Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, January 1, 2017. — Reuters picOTTAWA, Jan 2 — A Canadian woman was among the 39 people killed in the New Year shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed yesterday.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the deadly terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed and injured innocent people celebrating the New Year and claimed the life of a Canadian citizen,” Trudeau said in a statement, referring to the attack on the upscale Reina club.

“We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work‎ with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.”

Trudeau offered his “deepest condolences to the families and friends of all of the victims of this horrible act, and we hope and pray that those injured have a rapid and complete recovery.”

Several foreigners were among the victims of the massacre, the latest in a string of deadly attacks to hit the country.

“We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack,” Trudeau said.

Turkish police have launched a manhunt for the gunman who opened fire on the club crowded with 700-800 revellers. — AFP