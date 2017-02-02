Canada to hold public funeral for mosque shooting victims

A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Feb 2 — Montreal will hold a public funeral today for three victims of the Quebec City mosque shootings, the mayor announced.

Following the event at a 5,000-seat hockey arena in the city’s Olympic park, their remains will be repatriated to their respective native countries for burial because of a lack of local Islamic cemeteries.

The Sunday night attack killed six people and wounded eight.

“A funeral ceremony (will be held) for the deceased Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi, and Aboubaker Thabti,” Mayor Denis Coderre said in a Twitter message.

Abdelkrim, 41, and Belkacemi, 60, a professor at Laval University, both emigrated to Canada from Algeria.

Thabti, 44, moved to Canada from Tunisia a decade ago.

“Most of the victims wanted to be buried in Quebec City, but a lack of (Muslim) cemeteries is an unfortunate obstacle,” said Hadjira Belkacem, president of the Quebec Muslim burial association.

The closest cemetery to Quebec City with available burial plots for Muslims is in Montreal, 250km away. — AFP