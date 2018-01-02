Canada presses Iran to respect protesters’ rights

Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017. — Reuters picOTTAWA, Jan 2 — Canada urged Iranian authorities today to respect the rights of protesters after days of unrest have left at least 21 people dead and hundreds arrested.

“Canada is encouraged by the Iranian people who are exercising their basic right to protest peacefully,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to uphold and respect democratic and human rights.”

Canadian diplomatic authorities also vowed that “Canada will continue to support the fundamental rights of Iranians, including the right to freedom of expression.”

Iranian officials have said online accounts in the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia are fomenting protests. — AFP