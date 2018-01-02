Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Canada presses Iran to respect protesters’ rights

Tuesday January 2, 2018
11:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: NBC replaces disgraced anchor Lauer with a womanThe Edit: NBC replaces disgraced anchor Lauer with a woman

In Pahang, child crosses broken-down bridge to get to schoolIn Pahang, child crosses broken-down bridge to get to school

Penang FA reassures players salaries owed will be paid in fullPenang FA reassures players salaries owed will be paid in full

Official: Police arrest 450 people over three days in IranOfficial: Police arrest 450 people over three days in Iran

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017. — Reuters picOpponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017. — Reuters picOTTAWA, Jan 2 — Canada urged Iranian authorities today to respect the rights of protesters after days of unrest have left at least 21 people dead and hundreds arrested.

“Canada is encouraged by the Iranian people who are exercising their basic right to protest peacefully,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to uphold and respect democratic and human rights.”

Canadian diplomatic authorities also vowed that “Canada will continue to support the fundamental rights of Iranians, including the right to freedom of expression.”

Iranian officials have said online accounts in the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia are fomenting protests. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline