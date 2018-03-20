Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Buses leave Russian embassy in London as expelled diplomats head to Moscow

Tuesday March 20, 2018
06:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ronaldo: I always believe that nobody is better than meRonaldo: I always believe that nobody is better than me

The Edit: After spoof trailer, ‘Doctor Strange’ actor seeks ‘plate-off’The Edit: After spoof trailer, ‘Doctor Strange’ actor seeks ‘plate-off’

Reports: Package detonates at FedEx’s Texas facilityReports: Package detonates at FedEx’s Texas facility

UTAR signs MoU to expand Traditional Chinese Medicine studiesUTAR signs MoU to expand Traditional Chinese Medicine studies

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Embassy staff and children enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London March 20, 2018. — Reuters picEmbassy staff and children enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London March 20, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 20 — Three buses with diplomatic number plates left the Russian embassy in London today as 23 diplomats who were expelled by Prime Minister Theresa May over a military-grade nerve toxin attack headed back to Moscow.

Russian embassy workers waved to the leaving diplomats and their families as the buses pulled away, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Last Wednesday, after the first known offensive use of such a nerve agent on European soil since World War Two, May gave 23 Russians she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at the embassy a week to leave. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram