Bus plunges into Black Sea in Russia, killing 18 people

A view shows a damaged bus, which plunged into the Black Sea while carrying a group of workers, on a pier near the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar region August 25, 2017. — Handout by Russian Emergencies Ministry via ReutersMOSCOW, Aug 25 — At least eighteen people were killed when a bus plunged into the Black Sea in southern Russia early today, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported, citing emergency ministry officials.

Eight more people were injured, five of them seriously, Interfax said, quoting the emergency ministry which carried out rescue works.

There were more than 40 people on the bus, which fell from a pier, several metres high and part of oil shipment infrastructure on the Black Sea coast.

The crash was likely caused by a failure in the vehicle’s braking system, said Oteko Portservice company, which runs the shipment facility.

A picture from the scene, published by the emergency ministry on its website, showed divers on two boats searching waters underneath the pier. — Reuters