Burning van rams Australian Christian Lobby office

The damaged entrance to the offices of the Australian Christian Lobby Group in Canberra, Australia, December 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

CANBERRA, Dec 22 — A burning van has hit the headquarters of an Australian Christian lobby group, with its defiant head today saying the organisation received death threats over its stance on same-sex marriage.

The incident comes days after a truck drove into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

But Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the Wednesday night collision in Canberra was not being treated as a terror attack.

“The police will obviously now need to use their investigative techniques to track down what the motivation was for this particular attack,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“At the moment they are not treating it as a terrorist incident and there’s no ongoing safety issues for the community.”

Australian Christian Lobby’s managing director Lyle Shelton tweeted pictures of the burnt-out white vehicle and said he was “shocked that this could happen in Australia”, claiming it was a “car bomb”.

“A vehicle has rammed our office in Canberra and exploded. All staff are safe. I do not know the condition of the driver. Prayers appreciated,” he said.

The building suffered damage including broken windows, with oil and debris strewn in the car park.

Shelton said the vehicle was loaded with gas bottles that were detonated, although police would not confirm this.

“ACT policing responded to an incident last night where a vehicle collided with a building,” Australian Capital Territory Police told AFP.

“The driver was the only person injured in the collision. Investigations are ongoing.”

The ACL lobbies for Christian principles and ethics reforms in parliament, campaigning against gay marriage as well as a schools programme that aims to reduce homophobic bullying.

“My team, my staff have had to endure numerous death threats over the course of this year because of our advocacy on something as simple as marriage between a man and a woman,” Shelton told reporters.

He added that the group was forced to cancel an event at a Sydney hotel in September following threats from same-sex marriage advocates.

“I don’t know the motivation of last night’s attack but the context of what I see here is in the context of multiple death threats and threats of violence that my staff have endured over the course of this year,” he said.

Alex Greenwich, co-chair of advocacy group Australian Marriage Equality, condemned the incident.

“Thoughts and prayers are with everyone at the Australian Christian Lobby, shocking and saddening incident,” he tweeted.

Australia’s parliament last month rejected a government proposal for a national vote on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.

The Labor opposition said the plebiscite would have sparked harmful debate against the gay and lesbian community and demanded a direct vote in parliament instead.

Currently, same-sex couples can have civil unions or register their relationships in most Australian states, but the government does not consider them married under national law. — AFP