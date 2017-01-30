Brussels bombing suspect Abrini charged over Paris attacks

‘Man in hat’ Mohamed Abrini has been charged in France over the terrorist attack in Paris. — Screengrab from Reuters videoPARIS, Jan 30 — Mohamed Abrini, the “man in the hat” bombing suspect caught on camera during the Brussels airport attack, has been charged in France over the November 2015 jihadist massacres in Paris, his lawyers said today.

Belgium handed Abrini over to the French authorities today for a day so that he could face charges related to the deaths of 130 people in the French capital.

Abrini was captured in Brussels in April over his suspected involvement in the March 22 Brussels attacks and the Paris killings, both of which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Belgian investigators have said the Brussels airport and metro bombers who killed a total of 32 people were part of the same Brussels-based cell that orchestrated the Paris attacks.

The main suspect in the Paris attacks is Salah Abdeslam, a Belgian-born French national believed to be the only survivor of the jihadist team behind the carnage. — AFP